Elfster | What the Tech? App of the Day

Keeping up with who gets who's name for Secret Santa and what to get for them once you get your Secret Santa recipient can be a challenge – but an app can help you.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Many families draw names or play Secret Santa for the holidays but it requires a lot of planning, which Elfster can help with.

“Elfster” was created by a husband, wife, and sister several years ago who were planning their family’s secret Santa party. Their family was spread out over several states so drawing names was a challenge.

Rather than drawing names out of a hat and mailing them to other members of the family, Elfster sends an invitation to the party which can be in-person or remote. When they respond, family members can share a wish list that only their Secret Santa can see.

It doesn’t allow someone to draw their own name. You can set it so that spouses can’t draw each other’s names. Each person participating in the party can only see whose name they’ve drawn.

If the family is spread out and unable to celebrate in person, there are links to the gifts on Amazon where you can have it wrapped and delivered. If you have Amazon Prime, there’s no delivery charge.

There are Elfster apps for iPhone and Android devices. They can also participate online without the app.

It’s good not just for Christmas but for birthdays and any party where gifts are exchanged.

The best thing? It’s free.

