Fake Zoom meetings | What the Tech?

Recorded Zoom meetings from the years since the pandemic hit are coming in handy but not in the ways you would think.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — No one wants to revisit the COVID lockdowns of four years ago but tens of thousands of people revisit that time each day.

They pretend to be part of these recorded business meetings on Zoom.

Only 20 students watched this high school history class in 2021. But students all over the world continue to log onto YouTube to watch it again. Or, pretend to watch it.

As teacher Patrick Eagen guides students through Europe after the French Revolution, students are using his video to play video games while their parents think they’re in class.

These recorded Zoom meetings are being used by people needing an excuse to avoid their work, school, and social situations. The video has over 2 million views and counting.

Meanwhile, 1.8 million adults have discovered a city finance department meeting in Waipo Valley, New Zealand.

Working remotely presents many problems when someone else is at home. If you need an excuse, thanks to the internet, you can find them.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.