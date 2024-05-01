FCC Affordable Connectivity Program could expire | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Millions of American families will need to pay more to cover their Internet bill as the Affordable Connectivity Program is set to expire.

The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program provided a discount of up to $30 for internet service. The program ran out of funds and those households will lose the benefit in May unless Congress passes an extension. But there is an alternative.

The FCC’s Lifeline program helps pay for phone and home internet service. Families that qualify get $10 a month toward an internet bill. People living on tribal lands may receive up to almost $35 a month.

To qualify, someone in the home must be enrolled in SNAP or Medicaid coverage. You will need to apply for the Lifeline benefit, even if you were approved for ACP. You can do that through the website, www.getinternet.gov.

And many households are paying for internet speeds they really don’t need. For example, if you use the internet primarily for sending emails, browsing the internet, streaming on one TV and an occasional Zoom meeting, you should only need a plan offering 100 Mbps.

Check with your internet provider to see if you’re paying for more than you need.

