Feedly | What the Tech? App of the Day

The average person spends around 2.5 hours a day scrolling through social media, looking through website after website, but an app wants to help you see what you want to see and cut down on that time.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Much of our downtime is on our phones, often scrolling through social media, but Feedly helps us spend some of that time more productively.

Feedly dates back to the early days of the Internet. It’s a feed reader. When websites and blogs are updated, Feedly aggregates a custom feed or list of those updated sites.

Rather than opening and closing dozens of websites, everything you’re interested in is in one place.

You can pick subjects like sports, food, travel, tech, etc. Instead of checking a bunch of sites, the app shows you what is new from those sites.

You can add sites and blogs quickly. Then, whenever there is something new from a source, it pops up.

Best of all, it syncs between devices so I can scroll through them on a phone, tablet or the app’s website. It’ll change how you browse the internet and put some of that downtime to better use than wasting it on TikTok.

