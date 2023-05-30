Foodvisor | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Do you know what’s in your food? If you’re watching what you eat, nutritional information can help but trying to understand it can be tough.

It can also be tough when you make something and don’t know that information.

The “Foodvisor” app for iPhone and Android devices can tell you.

Take a photo with your camera and Foodvisor uses artificial intelligence to recognize the food and tell you what it is.

There’s no barcode for hard-boiled eggs, for example. Foodvisor doesn’t need one. It shows the calories, vitamins, and minerals and records it for your daily intake.

For packaged foods, like this protein bar, breakfast cereal, and almond milk, you’ll need to scan the barcode. Save it to record your meals.

That’s all good but what do with that information?

Foodvisor asks what you want to accomplish with your diet. Lose weight, gain muscle and how fast you want to see results, and how committed you are. It then creates a diet and exercise plan to reach your goals.

A premium version of Foodvisor comes with a real live nutritionist to answer questions and provide encouragement.

The free version is limited and, if you want all of the features, it’s $59 for three months.

There is a 2-week free trial, just don’t forget to cancel if you don’t want to pay the full price after the trial is over.