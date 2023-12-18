Gifts for helping your health | What the Tech?

If you're looking for a good gift for someone, you may want to think about their health. Here are some fitness gift ideas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you still have someone on your holiday list to shop for, maybe think of helping their health – here are gifts for just that:

Tapplock is a padlock for the gym locker that needs no combination or key. It uses your fingerprint.

A biometric sensor is on the face of the lock. When you place your finger on it, it unlocks and you can also unlock it from a smartphone app.

They may have a pair of Bluetooth earbuds but an extra pair in the gym bag ensures they’ll never be without music. Bose earbuds are top-of-the-line, comfortable, and cancel any noise from treadmills and plates clanging together.

Anker’s line of earbuds also have noise canceling at half the price. No worries about dead batteries either. Both sets last for weeks on a single charge.

Early bird runners can jog safely with a She’s Birdie personal alarm. Small enough to carry or attach to clothing, If they feel unsafe just pull and a loud noise and flashing lights chase away any threats.

Or, gift them an annual subscription to a fitness app or Apple Fitness. Strava is best for runners, My Fitness Pal tracks workouts and calories.

For weight training “Strong” is king.

All are under $100 each year.

Those apps connect with Apple Health and Google Fit. You’ll find them and many other fitness and health apps in the app stores.

