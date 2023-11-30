Holiday gifts for mom | What the Tech?

Here are some holiday tech gift ideas for your mom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you didn’t finish your holiday shopping during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it may be because you had trouble with gift ideas.

Here are some tech gadget gift ideas for your mom.

Ember coffee mug

It keeps coffee or tea at a perfect sipping temperature no matter where you take it. When it senses hot liquid, it maintains a temperature perfect for sipping.

It connects to an app where you set a precise temperature to maintain, but the app is not required to use it.

Nixplay frame

Digital picture frames are so much better than they were a few years ago. The Nixplay frame displays photos without using much electricity.

What’s cool is you can send photos wirelessly from your phone to the frame even when you’re not there with her.

Kindle Paperwhite

The paper-ink screen makes it easy to read in full sunlight and she won’t need a lamp or book light to read in the dark. Plus, you can send her books to be delivered wirelessly anytime you’d like from your own Amazon account.

She can also read library books on a Kindle using the Libby app for free.

Apple Watch Series 9

The latest Apple Watch tracks heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, and AFib. Plus, it has all the other modern-day conveniences such as taking phone calls, texts, and social media notifications and paying for things with an Apple Card.

The Series 9 also can answer calls just by tapping your fingers together.

Most of these items were on sale for Cyber Monday and Black Friday but they’ll frequently be on sale through the holidays.

