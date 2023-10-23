Hooked | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The best ghost stories are the ones that draw you in and make you feel like you’re experiencing the story firsthand, almost like you’re part of it.

That’s the idea behind this app called “Hooked”.

Instead of reading a book, Hooked pulls you into a conversation over text messages between two people.

The story is told one line at a time. Like this one between a mom and daughter whose teeth started falling out. She texts her mom in a panic and it turns out mom was keeping a secret.

In another one, a young woman gets a mysterious, cryptic text from an unknown person. As the mystery plays out, the young woman admits her parents seemingly don’t love her.

The stranger wants to help, but only if the woman is willing to give up something important in her life.

Reading the text messages makes you feel like the story is actually unfolding in real time. You can read as much as you want at once, or check back during the day to see what happens next.

If you prefer, they have audio of the texts, which actors read.

If scary stories aren’t your cup of tea, there are comedies, mysteries, and romance novels. They’re all told through text messages. Some are not for kids and you’ll find stories with graphic language and adult subjects.

Hooked is a free app for iPhone and Android but there are ads and a limited number of stories you can read.

A full subscription is pricey at $5 a week. There is a 7-day free trial, though.

