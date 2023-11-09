Hot holiday gadget gifts | What the Tech?

How do you know when a desired Black Friday item may sell out? Here's a look at what you can do and what items are popping off this season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — How do you know what could sell out before Black Friday? You just have to look at Google and what people are searching for.

Google has released its top 100 most-searched-for items to help you shop and save.

Bird watchers are going coo-coo over these bird feeders. The Bird Buddy is the most searched-for bird feeder this year. It has a camera that triggers any time a feathered friend flies in for a snack. It also identifies the species and keeps a record of the birds dining in your yard.

Searches for e-bikes have been strong all year and while there are many to choose from. Some brands and styles could ride out of the stores before you get a chance.

Prices have also dropped, as we found the Bird e-bike for about $120 less than last Christmas.

Searches for smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9 spike around Christmas. Searches also spike for mini projectors like the Nebula capsule projector and these from ViewSonic that are small enough to fit in a back pocket.

Google says trackers like the Tile and Apple Air Tags are popular searches this year. So are point-and-shoot cameras like the Sony ZV-1 Mark II are hot items this year.

As far as toys go, it isn’t a Rubik’s Cube, but these light-up electronic cube puzzles are being searched for.

The GoCube teaches how to solve the puzzle.

While it isn’t tech, one of the more curious items this Christmas is human dog beds. Searches are up over 1,000% this year.

Google also added a shopping tool to its search engine. When searching for any item, you can type in “Search Deals” to see sales on those items from different stores.

If you see any of the items mentioned here, you may want to act fast.

