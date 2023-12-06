How to take Christmas photos | What the Tech?

It can be hard getting that big Christmas tree in your photo but there are a couple of ways to negotiate that with features on your phone.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Here’s the challenge, you want to get a picture of the kids in front of a Christmas tree, but you want the Christmas tree in the picture too.

Here’s a solution: Take the photo in Pano mode.

You’ve probably tried Pano or Panoramic mode before to capture beautiful wide photos of landscapes and sunsets. Not many people know it works vertically too.

When you open the camera and choose Pano, turn the phone sideways. Tap the shutter and then follow the arrows up until you get to the top of the tree.

It works on iPhones and also Android devices.

Here’s a tip though: Follow the arrow slowly and ask the people in the shot to hold still.

Very still.

If they don’t, you could end up with a photo like Jessica with four arms.

Another option, for those with an iPhone 11 or later, is the wide-angle lens. You’ll find it in photo mode as .5. You can use it in portrait or landscape mode.

This is a great trick not just for Christmas trees but for vacations with a skyscraper or palm trees in the background. But remember, be careful and pan up very slowly.

