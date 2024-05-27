Imprint | What the Tech? App of the Day

Americans, on average, spend two hours and 24 minutes on social media, so how can you take those tidbits of time to make yourself smarter? Imprint can help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — It’s easy to lose hours scrolling TikTok, Instagram or another social media app but the Imprint can help you save time.

A new study shows that as of this month, people spend an average of 2 hours and 24 minutes on social media every day. And a lot of that time is while we’re waiting on something. In the carpool line, during commercials.

The Imprint app wants to take those moments to make you smarter.

Imprint summarizes books and topics into bite-sized content. You might not have time or the energy to tackle subjects like psychology, history, and science. If you’re like most people, those subjects just make you zone out.

Imprint makes it possible for anyone to grasp the subjects by pulling out only the important parts.

Trending books such as “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. Rather than 400 pages of “Talking to Strangers”, Imprint boils it down to about 10 minutes.

There are courses too. This 60-day course on finance and investing requires a time investment of only 2 minutes a day.

Imprint is for iPhone and Android devices. There’s free daily content and a free one-week trial but a subscription that unlocks everything is $100 a year.

