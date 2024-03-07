iOS 17.4 | What the Tech?

What's new with iOS 17.4? Jamey Tucker breaks it down for us.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — You often use your smartphone so you may think you know everything you can do with it but features are always added.

The latest iOS 17.4 update is a pretty big update for new features.

There are new emojis. There’s a shaking head left to right like you’re saying no, and a shaking head up and down as in ‘yes’.

There’s also a broken chain emoji, a Phoenix, a brown mushroom, a green lime, and people walking in various directions.

By the way, Android users of Samsung devices have access to these emojis too.

Perhaps the best new feature is for those listening to podcasts with the Apple Podcast app, you can now get a full transcript of an episode with a tap of a button rather than needing to exit the app and go to the show’s website.

This allows you to follow along as the episode is being played. And you can skip ahead to a more interesting part of the show.

If you’ve ever shopped somewhere that doesn’t accept Apple Pay, there’s now a solution. Apple will create for you a debit-type card using your Apple Cash account. It will create a virtual card number you can copy and paste into an order using Safari or use at a cash register.

There’s also a new iPad iOS 17.4 ready for installation. You’ll want to install the update when you’re home on Wi-Fi because it can take up to 30 minutes.

