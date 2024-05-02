iPhone alarm clock issues | What the Tech?

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with a few of your pets!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Many people use their phones to wake them up but sometimes it’s not reliable, especially if you have an iPhone.

Many iPhone users report their alarm didn’t work, causing them to miss school or work.

What is going on?

Some are pointing out a couple of settings that may have been changed when they updated their iPhone to the latest operating system. If your alarm isn’t working, try a couple of things to fix it.

Go to settings and under “Face ID & Passcode”, scroll down Attention Aware Features and turn it off. This setting gives the iPhone the ability to lower the volume of some alerts if it detects you’re looking at it.

Others say turning up the volume under Sounds & Haptics worked for them. Other people stated after they recently updated to the new operating system, the volume was turned down.

This setting shouldn’t affect ringtones and alerts, but some say it does.

If you’re still having trouble hearing the alarm there are other alarm clock apps in the app stores.

You can always “Hey Google, Alexa, wake me up at 7.” Or, you can do nothing and you’ll have a good excuse if you ever oversleep.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.