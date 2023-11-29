iPhone Name Drop Worry | What the Tech?

Law enforcement is warning people to be careful with a new feature on iPhones. Here's why.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Name Drop allows one iPhone user to share their contact information, photos, or videos by tapping their phone to another iPhone.

You simply tap the phones together. Almost immediately both phones vibrate and get a pop-up notification that information is being shared with another phone.

Police departments are warning people to turn off Name Drop immediately because it could put information at risk.

Here is what we found.

With the default settings, Apple says the phone will only share information with someone already in your contacts. We took two phones, neither of which had the other in contact, and nothing happened.

When the phones are unlocked, though, they both vibrated and were given the option to share or receive contact information from the other phone.

If you’re not paying attention, someone could tap “Receive” on your unlocked phone and get basic contact information (e.g., name, phone number)

If you want to turn off NameDrop, go into general settings and select AirDrop. Turn off “start sharing by bringing devices together”. You can completely turn off AirDrop and NameDrop by toggling “receiving off”.

You can always turn it on when you need to share photos, videos, or contact information with another iPhone.

is it possible? Yes. Is it likely? Probably not. The best way to keep your phone protect your information is to never leave your phone unlocked and unattended in public.

