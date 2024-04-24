iPhone scam | What the Tech?

You've probably gotten a message requesting you reset your password. You'll want to look closer at that.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A new iPhone scam is going around involving someone posing as an Apple representative asking you to reset your Apple ID.

Multiple users have posted screenshots of the message, or messages they’ve received recently.

Update your Apple ID from this iPhone. This user posting to X, says they got the same message six times in one day.

Even worse, their phone didn’t work until after they tapped on the notification. Doing that sends the user a system notification asking to approve resetting the password. They had to do that for every one of the text messages they received.

These scams are called bombing or fatigue attacks for obvious reasons. If you keep getting them, the scammers figure you’ll eventually do it.

On its support page Apple addressed this scam several times in recent years. With dozens of iPhone users posting screenshots of the messages they received.

Victims who fall for this attack will give the bad guys their Apple ID and password which they’ll be able to use to make all of your devices unusable. The best thing to do of course, is ignore the messages. If you’re unable to use your phone until you respond, make sure you tap “don’t allow”. You can prevent this attack by setting up an Apple Recovery Key. Go into settings and tap your name at the top. Then tap “Sign-in & Security” and choose “Account Recovery”. By setting this up you’ll be able to get your account back if something goes wrong.

It will generate a 28-character recovery key that you must remember. If you choose to do this, write it down and put it somewhere you’ll remember, like in a book. Hide it in a few places. No one will know what it is unless you write down “Apple Recovery Key”.

You cannot forget or lose the recovery key. If you can remember it or at least where you put it, you’ll never need to worry about losing your Apple ID again.

Apple says it will never contact a user and demand they change their ID or password.

