Kitchen Pal | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Ever go to the grocery store, get some items and then come back home, just to realize you already had those items?

The “Kitchen Pal” app takes inventory of what’s in your pantry, fridge, and refrigerator to help you save money.

Using the phone’s camera, scan the barcodes of items in your pantry, fridge, and freezer. It may take a little time to take inventory the first time. Kitchen Pal makes it easy though.

It has millions of items it’ll recognize, even a chili paste that is relatively tougher to pronounce.

You can change the quantity if you’ve already bought the same thing over and over again. Make a note of how much you have left. is the bottle full, low, or about half empty, or half full – however you look at it.

Kitchen Pal not only keeps you from buying the same thing, but it also has recipes for meals, desserts, and appetizers based on what you already have. No need for another trip to the store.

Other recipes show you what you don’t have.

If you like to stay organized, you can even create meal plans for the next week.

Kitchen Pal is available for both iPhones and Android devices. The free version lets you scan up to 100 items, while the premium version is unlimited and costs $12/year (or $1/month).

