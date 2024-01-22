Libby | What the Tech? App of the Day

This app could save you a trip to the library by letting you check out books from your local library. Jamey Tucker explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Library fans are probably already familiar with “Libby,” a smartphone app that allows you to check out books from your local library.

If it’s been a while since you’ve visited a library, this app may help you rediscover a love for books.

You’ll need a library card from your local library. If you don’t have one, the app will help you sign up.

Once you’re in, you’ll be connected to all of the e-books available for checkout. Search for an author, subject, theme, or reading level.

There are lots of popular books for kids. Just like the library, they organize books to make browsing easier.

My library shows over 53,000 available titles. Thousands of others, recent releases mostly, have a wait list that can be weeks or months long.

Checking out a book through Libby is a tap on the screen. Just like checking out a hardback, you have two weeks but it can be renewed for another two weeks.

You read the book in the Libby app but many titles are available to read on a Kindle. There are thousands of audiobooks too.

Once it is due, the title is returned to the library automatically. No late fees. Libby is one of those apps that makes you think, “I can’t believe this thing is free!”

