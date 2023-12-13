Malicious QR codes | What the Tech?

We see QR codes everywhere so it's no surprise that officials are now advising scammers could be using them maliciously.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — You see QR codes everywhere these days and scammers know it, which is why officials are issuing warnings about malicious codes.

The Federal Trade Commission and the FBI issued warnings about malicious codes that scam people out of money and information. They can even take control of your smartphone.

For example, if someone scans a code at a restaurant thinking they’re going to a site where they can pay for a meal, the website they get is set up by the criminal.

If the victim enters their credit card information, the bad guys get it.

How easy is it to create a malicious code? As simple as this:

Find a free QR code generator online. Enter what you want the code to do and print it out. It takes less than 10 seconds and you can find directions on how to do it online with a simple Google search.

To protect yourself, never enter sensitive information into a website after scanning a QR Code. Make sure the code isn’t printed on a sticker. When scanning a QR Code, ensure the URL is taking you to a legitimate website, and do not download a free QR code scanning app.

Use your camera instead, as well. In Austin, Texas, police reported finding over a dozen malicious QR codes on parking lot kiosks. Be aware, warn your family and friends and especially your children who may be a little too trusting.

