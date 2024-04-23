Microsoft Copilot | What the Tech?

Every tech company seems to be coming out with their own version of ChatGPT. Here is Microsoft's version. What does it do? Is it worth the cost?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The AI engine ChatGPT can do pretty much whatever it is asked for free but new options, like Microsoft Copilot, make you pay.

Why would you?

If you’re a Windows PC user who does a lot of things in Word, Excel, Teams, and PowerPoint, you’ll be impressed with Copilot as it works well within the Microsoft 365 family and programs.

In Word, Copilot creates and formats articles, blogposts, presentations, and anything else you’d want to do in the word processing program.

What’s impressive is how Copilot can work within PowerPoint. Copilot appears as a side window in PowerPoint. I simply asked it to create a PowerPoint presentation on the importance of using TV antennas in the home.

In a few seconds, Copilot built a 9-slide presentation complete with images. I did no research. I just asked it to perform the task which would have taken me hours to complete on my own.

Need to create artwork? You’ll need the paid “pro” version of Copilot I asked Copilot to create a velvet-style painting of dogs playing poker, but instead of dogs use hairless cats.

I also asked it to give me ideas for a YouTube video studio with lighting suggestions. But it didn’t do as well with building company logos you can’t even read the text.

If you only need ChatGPT to write papers or come up with ideas, the free versions are all you need. But if you work in Microsoft 365 for business Copilot may be worth the $20 a month.

You can try the paid version for free for up to 30 days. Google and ChatGPT also have paid versions for $20 a month.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.