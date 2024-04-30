More Mother’s Day gift ideas | What the Tech?

We've got some more Mother's Day gift ideas as the big day is just a couple weeks away.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away and did you know nearly 40% of all gifts on that day are gift cards?

Here are some other ideas:

If mom is using a robot vacuum cleaner from 5-10 years ago. It needs an upgrade.

An upright battery-powered vacuum like the Roborock Dyad Pro Combo is more versatile and a good companion to the disc-shaped robot-vacs. The Dyad Pro vacuums, and scrubs with three rollers, and dries the surface of any standing water. An LED indicator points out where the dirt is and adjusts the cleaning power for tougher jobs.

An egg roll off the counter? I found the Dyad Pro removed it all from the floor, mopped, and then dried.

The Dyad Pro is self-cleaning. Rolling to clean the brushes, and then drying the rollers. Remove the power unit and add other tools to vacuum carpet, and dust window treatments, another attachment is for upholstered furniture and there’s a crevice tool. Since it’s cordless, you can use it to vacuum the car.

Sous Vide is a trendy way to cook. These sous vide sticks work great. But an even easier way to sous vide is with an all-in-one unit like the Typhur Sous Vide Station.

It has a tank or water vessel. A circulator. Also, a built-in vacuum sealer and a video screen with recipes and videos with step-by-step directions.

You can place a steak or chicken in an ice bath and tell it when you’re going to be home. The Typhur station begins heating the water, melts the ice, and cooks the meat to the perfect temperature. All you have to do when you get home, is put it on a hot skillet or griddle for a quick sear.

Don’t get me wrong, these gadgets aren’t just for mom. Father’s Day is coming up too.

