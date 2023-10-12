Netflix secret codes | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — At last count, there are 6,047 movies on Netflix. If any of us open the app, we’re going to see the same 30-40 titles on the menu.

What about the other 6,000? If you know these secret codes, you’ll see every available movie in the Netflix library.

If you search for Halloween movies, you’ll see the same menu that everyone else sees. Dating back to its DVD rental days, Netflix organized all of its movies in genres and sub-genres.

There are categories for zombie movies, cult movies, foreign horror films, and horror comedies.

To search Netflix’s library by genre and sub-genre, you’ll need the secret codes of course. You’ll need to enter that in a web browser search.

Type in “Netflix.com/browse/genre/” followed by the secret code. For example, the code for horror comedies is 89585 so you’d type in “Netflix.com/browse/genre/89585”

Under Horror Comedies, this PG-13 movie is there that isn’t displayed on the main menu and you might never know it’s available.

You won’t be able to search for the secret codes from a typical Netflix search on the TV screen.

The best way to do it is on a computer. Typing in the address, “Netflix.com/browse/genre/” the secret code. Find one you want to watch, and then search for it on Netflix.

It’s great not for just finding movies for Halloween but also Christmas movies, musicals, screwball comedies, and about 100 other sub-genres.

Where do you find the codes? Click here.

