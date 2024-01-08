Notion | What the Tech? App of the Day

Evernote recently raised their prices and cut some of their features so here is an alternative to that

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Many users of the popular “Evernote” software tool, which takes notes and helps with task management, are looking for a new platform.

Evernote recently doubled the price and put more limits on its free version.

Here is an alternative.

Notion works on everything. Smartphones, tablets, and computers will sync the documents on all of them. It looks quite a bit like Evernote with a sidebar of folders where notes are organized.

Notion calls them pages. Like Evernote, it’s easy to keep things organized. Notion also has some features Evernote lacks such as saving a note as a PDF.

Pages are searchable by keyword and you can add tags. It has Chrome, MacOS, and PC extensions to quickly save links or full articles you find on the web.

Much like Chat GPT, you can ask Notion to create to-do lists, project ideas, essays and articles. Teams can also collaborate on pages and projects.

For Evernote users, you can quickly import everything you’ve saved there. Notion keeps the categories or files organized according to how you had them set up.

The free version of Notion is plenty for most people but teams might want to upgrade to a premium subscription for $120 a year. A personal premium version of Notion is $48 a year which is roughly $70 less than a similar subscription to Evernote.

