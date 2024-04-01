Official NASA app | What the Tech? App of the Day

A solar eclipse is coming so here is an app that may enhance your experience.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The solar eclipse on April 8 will pass by North America and be viewable in every state in the United States.

For some states, it will only be a partial eclipse. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll miss seeing the moon totally block the sun.

The official NASA app will capture every second of the event. The best part? The app is free.

The official NASA app works on iPhone and Android devices. A news tab has the latest updates from NASA on technology, Aeronautics, the Universe and the Solar System.

That tab includes dozens of stories about the upcoming eclipse, where it’ll be visible, and how much you’ll be able to see from where you live.

On April 8th, the app will feature a live viewing party from along the path of totality. Outside of the eclipse, the app features dozens of live events and documentaries on space. There are also daily updates and images from the International Space Station. And images from deep space of comets, and stars.

It’s a great app for kids and adults who have even the mildest interest in science and space.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.