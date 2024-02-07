Online safety: Sextortion | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker shares what to know to keep yourself safe from this vicious scam.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — New reports say online criminals are targeting teenagers and preteens in a pretty scary scam called “sextortion.”

According to the FBI, incidences of this are growing, leaving many young people feeling trapped and helpless.

Sextortion is usually carried out on social media or playing video games. It can happen when the parents are home and the FBI says the targets are typically male and 14-17 years old.

The victim meets someone online. Then the person on the other end asks to trade nude photos. The scammer, posing as a young girl, sends a pornographic image they find online.

The male sends one of himself. Once the crook gets the photo, they threaten to share it with his friends over social media or a gaming community, unless the victim sends more nude photos of themselves.

The scammer finds the victim’s social media accounts and even figures out where the victim goes to school. They sometimes ask for money and maybe to meet in person.

The FBI says even if the victim sends photos or money, the scammer asks for more. The victim is too scared to tell someone or report it to the police.

The FBI says cases are rapidly increasing. A report from Snapchat reveals that 65% of Generation Z say someone targeted either them or one of their friends.

Remember, good people fall for these blackmail scams. Warn them. Sharing nude photos of themself is dangerous. There’s no way to know who you’re sending them to. Victims often feel there’s no way out.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.