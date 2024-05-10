Paste Keyboard | What the Tech? App of the Day

Jamey Tucker shows us how this app makes typing on a smartphone keyboard much easier.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Most people will agree that using a smartphone makes some everyday tasks faster and easier but copying and pasting isn’t so easy.

There’s no Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V on a smartphone keyboard like on a computer keyboard. So, of course, someone thought to turn that into an app.

This app called Copy Paste Keyboard makes sending text messages of things you send frequently, faster and easier.

It’s one of those things you don’t think about until you need to do it. Let’s say there’s a message you want to send and you send it all the time. Maybe your contact information. An invitation to a party. Any text you send frequently. Copy Paste Keyboard makes that simple.

Here’s how it works. Once you download the app you head over to the keyboard settings and add it as an option. Like this. Back in the Paste app, type out whatever long text, message, or email you need to send, and save it.

Now, whenever you want to use the paste keyboard, just tap the world icon in the lower left and select it. I can choose which message I want to send, and tap it to add it to the message. It’s really easy. You can switch back to the Apple keyboard at any time by again and tapping on the globe icon.

Is it worth the time and effort? It is if you find yourself needing to send the same message to multiple people. It’ll save time and you won’t have to put forth as much effort.

Paste keyboard works on iPhones, iPads and Android devices. It’s free with ads. The ad-free version is $3.

