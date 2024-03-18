Radio Garden | What the Tech? App of the Day

We all have our favorite music streaming apps but you often get the same music repeatedly. One app can help you break that cycle.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We all have our favorite music streaming app but their algorithms often give you the same music – Radio Garden wants to change that.

It lets you listen to music you’ve never heard and from places you may have never been to.

Radio Garden is a non-profit app that’s 100% free if you don’t mind some pop-up ads now and then. Open the app to see a 3D globe of the world that spins as you drag your finger over it. All those green dots are radio stations, live and on-the-air.

Thousands of them.

Hover over one to tune in. For example, a station in Ireland with authentic Irish music on St. Patrick’s Day and zoom into a station in Glenisland, Ireland.

Need to feel like you’re in the Florida Keys? Zoom into A1A.

In Lyon, France there are radio stations that play only jazz, blues, soul, and every other genre.

We also found an all-reggae station in Nigeria.

Radio Garden has over 30,000 stations to choose from and the app is “planting seeds” of new stations every week. Find one you like and add it to your favorites, but it’s fun just spanning the globe and dropping in on a city and station. You may learn a bit about their culture and geography.

The Radio Garden app is based in Amsterdam. It is free for Apple and Android devices.

