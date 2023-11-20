Recipe Keeper | What the Tech? App of the Day

There are so many different places online where you can find recipes so how can you keep them all in one place? Jamey Tucker shows us an app for that.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — With Thanksgiving and the holidays upon us, you may be looking for recipe ideas online but how do you keep them all in one place?

The Recipe Keeper app allows you to make your own cookbook with recipes no matter where you have them.

Let’s say you run across a chicken casserole recipe on Pinterest. Rather than just pinning it there, you can save it in the Recipe Keeper app.

What this does is save everything in that recipe in your personal cookbook.

If you run across a recipe from a website while browsing the internet on a computer, just copy and paste the address into the Recipe Keeper web app. When you save each recipe from a smartphone, tablet, or computer, the app organizes it in your recipe keeper cookbook.

If you have old family recipes in cookbooks and flour-covered index cards, you can snap a photo of it to save it in the app.

Wherever you have recipes stored or find them online, you can save them forever in the Recipe Keeper app. Then, you can access it on any smartphone or computer browser and pass down your cookbooks to the next generation.

