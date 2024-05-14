Router passwords | What the Tech?

Protecting everything connected to your home Wi-Fi is important, especially when that includes your privacy. Changing your router password could help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We’re constantly hit with reminders about the dangers of using bad passwords and your router password is a big one to keep in mind.

Some passwords you need to change from time to time. The login information on your home WiFi router should be changed at least once, to keep cyber criminals from peeping into your home.

Every WiFi router comes with a username and password right out of the box. Whether that’s one you rent from your provider or one you purchase yourself.

You’ll usually find it on a sticker on the router.

The problem is you can find the default login information for some routers online. And someone who knows what they’re doing, can locate your router’s IP address, and log into that router remotely.

YouTube has a lot of videos of hackers controlling compromised routers.

Remember the incident where a cybercriminal watched and recorded a little girl in her room? Ring, the maker of that security camera insisted it was due to a compromised router.

You must change the default username and password of any router as soon as you connect it. It’s easy to do when you first set it up through the router’s app.

Many people leave the username and password the same because it makes it easy for guests to find it. Especially in rental properties.

Instead, download a QR code generator. Follow the instructions to create a QR code you can print out and leave by the front door or fridge. All a guest needs to do is scan the code to log on to the WiFi network.

You should also set up any router using WPA or Wireless Protected Access. If you’re not sure if you did that initially, check your router’s app and add the security if you didn’t do it when you first installed the router. Not doing so is like leaving your front door open.

