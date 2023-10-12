Smishing scams | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — With people waiting on items they ordered online, smishing scams are like clockwork this time of year.

In the last few years, smishing incidents have risen dramatically.

Smishing is a combination of text messages and phishing. Those scams that try to trick you into sharing information.

You’ve probably already seen one, like this: It looks legit, notifying me that a package I ordered can not be delivered. It even has “USPS” in the address. It urges me to reply Yes, or Y, to confirm my address in order to receive my package that’s stuck in a warehouse somewhere.

If you reply with “yes”, you’ll get another text with a link. Two things can happen if you click it:

It might ask for personal information or to log into your Amazon account

It might even look exactly like the Amazon login page

Worse, a click could install malware on your phone, steal data on the phone, or even hijack your account

You should delete the smishing text. Before you do, though, forward it to the FCC. All you have to do is hold down the message, tap “More” and forward it to Spam.

Then, report it to your carrier by marking it as Junk.

If you’re expecting a package, go to your account page where you ordered it from to see if there’s a delay. Tell your younger family members too, as another report shows most millennials are unfamiliar with smishing scams.

