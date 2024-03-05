Spring clean your workspace | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker shows you some ways to tidy up your workspace as you spring clean the house.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — It’s March which means it’s time to start washing the windows, vacuuming the floors and spring-cleaning your workspace.

Here are some things that could help you spring-clean your workspace.

The easiest way to remove a couple of wires is a wireless keyboard and mouse that use only a USB port. Two power strips and wire racks hang on the back of a desk and hold power supplies.

A USB hub can give you 15 inputs for everything you need to connect to the computer. Plug those in there and only one cable needs to plug into the computer to do the rest.

You can attach clips anywhere on or under the desk. A magnetic cable holder can keep cords from cluttering your desktop too.

Zip ties will keep cords at a minimum. Wrap them up, and snap off the excess.

Once you have everything plugged into the USB hub and power strips, attach the wire hangers to the back of the desk.

