Streaming prices increasing | What the Tech?

Prices are going up for streaming services, again, and you may see commercials where you never did before.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, you’re going to get charged extra to watch Prime Video without commercials.

Come January 29, you’ll have to pay $3 a month on top of the $139 annual Amazon Prime membership for that. That will make the total annual cost around $175.

Subscribers who don’t want to pay the extra $36 for the year will have to watch commercials before and during movies and shows.

Amazon is the latest in a string of streaming services hiking prices.

Max will soon charge an extra $1 a month for ad-free programming.

Netflix stopped offering its cheapest ad-free plan and began promoting its ad-supported plan for $7 a month.

Disney raised prices for commercial free subscribers by $3 a month

Cord cutters are also paying a great deal more than they did a few years ago for live TV. The most popular streaming service, YouTube TV raised the price of its cheapest plan by $8 a month.

Hulu with Live TV costs $7 more a month than it did this time last year. The no-ad version is now $90 a month.

You’ll need to opt in to pay the extra charge if you don’t want to see ads that will begin airing at the end of the month.

