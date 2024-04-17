Tax scams | What the Tech?

The tax deadline just passed and scammers know it. Here is what to watch out for.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The U.S. tax deadline has already passed and scammers know it so they’re working to trick you into giving up your money.

Here are some common tax scams and what to watch for.

If you answer the phone from a tax scammer, you may hear this:

“The reason for the call is to inform you are being listed as the primary suspect in a case filed by the IRS. We have reason to believe it was a willful act done with the intent to defraud the government and the IRS.”

Then, they say you have unpaid taxes that could land you in jail. As early as today! They’re threatening.

Feel like no one would fall for something like this? You’re wrong. The IRS says last year over $300 million were lost to government impersonation scams. Many of them to callers claiming to be from the IRS.

Scammers can and do use spoofing technology to make it appear the call is from the IRS. It’s almost always someone with a foreign accent. They’ll try to scare you into buying gift cards.

Hang up on these scammers.

Watch for scam emails too. They come with subject lines such as “update filing details.” Complete your tax return, or get your e-file PIN.

Don’t open them. For heaven’s sake, don’t click on a link. It can install malware on your computer.

The IRS will not contact you through phone, email, or social media. If they need to reach you they’ll send a letter and if it is urgent and asking for personal information, it’ll be by certified mail. Scammers don’t use the mail because postage costs them money. Phone calls are practically free.

The IRS says the number of online tax scams is on the rise. The amount lost to impersonation scams jumped over $150 million from 2022 to 2023.

