Tech for eclipse pictures | What the Tech?

The next eclipse passing over the U.S. is April 8 so it's time to think of how you may want to capture photos of it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A solar eclipse will pass over the United States come April 8. That is when the moon passes between the earth and the sun.

The last solar eclipse over the U.S. was seven years ago. Since then, the technology to capture images of the sun has changed dramatically, such as new telescopes and cameras.

First, a $500 telescope and camera system called the Dwarf 2. All you do is open him up, point him toward the sky and say ‘sun, go find it.’ That’s it.

The Dwarf 2 locks onto the sun and follows by rotating on a tripod sending hundreds of photos to your smartphone. It combines only the best images to create the best shot.

The other recommendation is the $500 Seestar S50 telescope camera. It captures celestial images with more detail and colors, like the Orion Nebula from a few weeks ago.

