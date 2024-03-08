Terrifying scam warning | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker warns about a rather terrifying scam going around online.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Internet scams seem to lurk around every corner and one has been particularly successful in separating people from their hard-earned money.

The first time we reported on this scam was about 10 years ago. It came around again in 2020 and it’s making the rounds again.

One of our viewers sent a threatening email she received just last week. The scammer claims he purchased access to email accounts and logged into her. In detail, he says he installed software that allowed him to record her phone screen and her face. Claiming he recorded her as she looked at a porn website. And that he would release the photos everywhere unless she paid him $1,506 in Bitcoin.

It’s extortion and It is a scam. Here’s what you need to know:

Cybercriminals do purchase usernames and passwords on the dark web that can give them access to email accounts. This alone does not allow them to install software on devices and computers.

They can install malware on a computer by convincing you to click a link or to enter something that will give them remote access.

This is a scam. Don’t fall for it. Do not pay and do not click on a link or open an attachment. You can often determine if something is a scam by doing a Google search.

Scammers are too lazy to rewrite these emails so they copy and paste them or send them as an image. Googling this line from the email shows the results of the exact phrase and details of the scam.

Sextortion scams are a huge problem and largely go unreported. If you receive this scam, you’re asked to forward it to the FBI.

