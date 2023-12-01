Travel tech gifts | What the Tech?

The holiday season is here and, if you know a frequent traveler, these gifts could be very useful for them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you need to shop for someone who is a frequent traveler, there are a lot of travel tech options like these.

A three-in-one charging cable cuts down on the cables you’ll carry. These have a standard USB for older devices, a lightning cable for iPhones, and a USB-C for tablets and newer devices.

A wireless charger eliminates the need for cables. The Anker portable charger connects to an iPhone or other device to charge wirelessly. It’s slim enough to keep in a jacket pocket.

Noise-canceling headphones are more comfortable than earbuds for an extended period and silence everything except what you’re listening to on a phone or tablet. It’s great for movies and music.

Lost luggage or messenger bags will destroy a trip. A lot of people are putting these Apple AirTags in their luggage. No matter where it goes, they’ll see where the bag is when they open the Apple FindMy app.

A tech vest or jacket from ScotteVest could help you get through security faster as you travel. With as many as 42 pockets, they can hold every phone, tablet, passport, ID, wallet and sunglasses you could need on a trip and can replace a carry-on bag.

There are vests, jackets, and hoodies with up to 18 pockets.

At some airports, you don’t have to remove all of your devices. Instead, you put the vest on the conveyor belt.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.