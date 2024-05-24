Vacation gadgets | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker rounded up a few gadgets you may have never thought to bring on vacation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The summer travel season traditionally kicks off Memorial Day weekend as people take the first of many vacations.

An Airbnb, hotel, or condo rental may have most of the comforts of home. But when it comes to tech, you always need more. Like more electrical outlets, they’re never where you need them.

Here are a few vacation gadgets to help.

You’ll be happy you took a portable hub or power strips along. This one from Anker is around $20 and has 6 AC outlets, two standard USB, and one USB-C port. These provide fast charging to tablets and phones. Note that cruise ships allow power strips but not those with surge protectors. You’ll need a power strip without a surge protector for a cruise. I picked up two portable power hubs with 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports for about $25. They won’t take up too much room in a suitcase either.

Hotels and rental properties offer wifi to guests but many people are bringing their own wifi routers these days. Why? Security is the big reason. By connecting your own router to the internet you’ll bypass the wifi network everyone else is using. And anyone on the same network, who knows what they’re doing, can hack into other devices connected to it.

Wifi routers in rental properties may not have the latest updates installed, and your stored passwords could be compromised, even by previous guests.

You can use an old wifi router to connect to the internet and then connect your devices to your router. Old routers are bulky to pack. A mesh router works fine. And there are dedicated travel routers available online for about $40. And whether you’re staying in a hotel, Airbnb, or another rental property, always use a VPN, as those wifi networks are generally less secure than the free wifi in coffee shops.

Those gadgets will make your vacation a little easier.

