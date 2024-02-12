Vocabulary | What the Tech? App of the Day

Ever wanted to expand your vocabulary, or just look smart with a new word you know? Here is an app that can help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The average person knows 20,000-35,000 words and, if you aspire to augment your lexicon, you necessitate the Vocabulary app.

Vocabulary is an app for iPhone and Android devices that teaches new words to add to your vocabulary.

Sure, you can look them up, but this app sends them to your device as a notification or message several times each day.

You can also swipe up in the app to reveal a new word, definition and pronunciation.

You can choose categories such as society, food, people, business, emotions and more.

If you’re not hip to what the kids are saying these days, choose “slang”. Won’t your kids be shocked when you say their Insta Post was a “Thirst Trap”?

If you run across a word you’d like to commit to memory so you can impress friends or your boss, save it. New words are delivered to your device up to 10 times a day.

The convenience of growing a larger vocabulary is only free for a three-day trial. The app is $5 a month or $30 for the year.

We hope this doesn’t come off as garrulous, but Vocabulary serves as an instructive conduit for incorporating novel vocabulary into one’s linguistic repertoire.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.