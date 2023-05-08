Water Llama | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Experts say, as people get older, they stop drinking enough water to stay healthy – but the “Water Llama” app wants to help you with that.

Water Llama simply tracks how much water you drink and sends reminders to make sure you’re getting enough.

You’ll enter your age, gender, height, and weight so Water Llama can calculate how many ounces you need. When you drink any beverage, log it in the app.

Water Llama uses animated characters that fill up with different colors as you log your intake, making it easier to see your progress.

If you start the day with a tall glass of water, log it in the app. Track your other beverages too and the app shows how much hydration they provide.

Water Llama sends notifications through your iPhone and/or Apple Watch throughout the day so you don’t forget. You can log your intake on the watch as well and it syncs with the “Apple Health” app automatically.

At the end of the day, you’ll get a visual of how much you drank or how much you need to drink.

Water Llama is free with some very basic features and the premium version is $7 a year. That’s about the same price as a few bottles of water.

For now, it’s just an iPhone-only app. Sorry Android users.

Water Llama is made in Ukraine and was named one of Apple’s top apps of 2022.