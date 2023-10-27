Ways to earn extra money | What the Tech?

We're always looking for a few extra bucks for the holidays, so here are some ways you can do that using what you already have.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — It sounds crazy but there are people who are willing to pay you for parking their car on your street or walk their dog in your yard.

Yes, you can earn some serious, extra money doing this.

Spacer is a site and service that allows people to list parking spaces for rent. That includes a reserved spot on the street, in a garage, or at the end of a driveway or workplace.

Spacer says, on average, parking spaces rent out for a few weeks at a time. In some locations, people are renting spaces for hundreds of dollars a month.

Of course, how much you charge depends on where the spot is.

Neighbor is an app to list parking spaces, storage rooms and attics. Some rent out a closet in their home for $14 a month. Others rent out an attic space for $36 a month.

You set the rules of when the renter has access and what they can and can’t store. For example, a neighbor user may rent out part of their driveway for boat or RV parking.

Swimply is a place to list swimming pools for rent.

Even in the fall, you find people who’d like to host a party around a pool, or just for themselves for a change of scenery for remote working.

If you just have a yard, Sniffspot allows people to rent out their space for dogs. A one-hour puppy playtime in an open space is often rented for $50 or more. Sniffspot says it has some users earning up to $2,000 every month.

These apps do offer insurance and sometimes it’s included so you won’t have to worry about that. It’s a smart way to earn extra money before your credit card bills start coming in around January.

The Swimply app is now allowing homeowners to advertise pickleball and tennis courts, as well as workout spaces, for rent.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.