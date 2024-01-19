Wireless TV | What the Tech?

At CES, one company unveiled their wireless TV that is coming to market soon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Your television probably has a dozen wires and cables that are necessary to get power to the set and plug up all of the things you need.

Imagine having a TV that needs none of that. The Displace is the first totally wireless 4K OLED television.

It takes two internal lithium-ion batteries, and then four hot-swappable lithium-ion batteries. Hot swappable so you can charge one while you watch.

“You just push in here, the battery slides out and you use a USB C to charge each battery,” one person explained.

So, where are the other wires? The ones for game systems, soundbars, and streaming devices?

AJ Kirsch explains, “That down there is our base unit, so that’s what’s sending the signal to the TV and it does so through WiFi 7. It doesn’t have to be in the same room.”

That’s not even the coolest feature. It’s how the TV is mounted, quite literally air-sealed to that surface. Vacuum technology allows you to put the TV on almost any wall. It sticks there until the batteries are depleted.

What happens then?The TV will detect critical levels of battery life.

Affix itself to the surface and slowly lower itself down on a tethering system so that it doesn’t fall. Seriously.

How much to get rid of the wires? The 55″ version is $4,000. They’re taking orders now and it’s expected to ship in June.

