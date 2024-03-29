World backup day | What the Tech?

Backing up your files on a separate drive from your computer is essential in case anything goes wrong. Here are some tips.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — This Sunday is widely known as Easter but for the techies out there, it is also World Backup Day.

That means backing up the files on your computer and it doesn’t have to be difficult.

The easiest way is a service such as Carbonite or iDrive that runs in the background and as you add, delete, and move files, the service builds a backup. If something happens to the computer, you can download everything on another machine. These services start at $100 a year.

If you want to do it yourself, you must purchase a hard drive large enough to hold all of your files. It’s best to get an SSD external drive. On a PC, go to settings, security, and backup.

Choose which drive to backup and the new drive where you’ll store it. Windows will continually create a backup onto the new hard drive every hour.

On a Mac it’s called “Time Machine”, connect the new hard drive to save the files. Pretty easy.

The only drawback to doing it yourself is if you leave the backup hard drives connected to the computer. Because if something happens to the computer, it could affect the connected hard drive as well.

The best option, if you want to do it yourself, is to store the backup drive in another location. Set a reminder on your phone to update the backup every few months or at least once a year – maybe on World Backup Day.

