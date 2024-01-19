3 New Mexico cities ranked among best places for filmmakers to live

Three New Mexico cities are among the "Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker."

Three New Mexico cities are among the “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.”

MovieMaker Magazine ranked Albuquerque as the second-best big North American city for moviemakers to live and work, behind only Toronto, Ontario.

Toronto Albuquerque New Orleans, La. Austin, Texas Vancouver, B.C., Canada Atlanta, Ga. Miami, Fla. Calgary, Alberta, Canada Chicago, Ill. Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Meanwhile, Santa Fe took the top spot as the best small North American city for moviemakers to live and work.

Santa Fe wasn’t the only New Mexico city in the top 10 for small cities. Las Cruces came in at No. 8.

Santa Fe Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Savannah, Ga. Wilmington, N.C. Kamloops, B.C. Knoxville, Tenn. Boulder, Colo. Las Cruces St. Petersburg, Fla. Richmond, Va.

New Mexico is the only state with more than one city named on these lists.