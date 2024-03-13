4 Your Kids: FBI Safe Online Surfing Program

Video games are fun but they can also teach your kids safe online use. Here is how.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI says they’re working each day to keep children safe online, including by meeting them where they’re at.

One of those methods is a video game they’ve come up with. They say it’s a unique educational game that’s part of their Safe Online Surfing Program. It teaches children how to safely use the Internet and what they should watch out for.

Special Agent In-Charge Raul Bujanda and Community Outreach Specialist Veronica Flores stopped by to talk about this.

