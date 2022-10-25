ABQ vintage shop sees uptick in costume rentals as Halloween nears

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is coming and some people are looking for a last-minute costume, which is where a costume rental could come in handy.

Off Broadway vintage shop has a little bit of everything, whether you’re going simple or all-out for Halloween. The shop sells vintage clothes, special effects and makeup and rents out costumes year-round.

Halloween, however, is primetime for business.

“A lot of people don’t want to keep their costumes and our rentals are also like one of a kind,” said Kenneth Ansloan, a manager at Off Broadway. “They are either going to be custom-made or a true vintage piece.”

Like every year, there are some costumes that are more popular than others and you also have the classics.

“Of course, ’20s is always a popular one and we have a very extensive 1920s,” Ansloan said. “Pirates, they are always popular, year in and year out.”

Recent pop-culture trends also impact what costumes are in demand at the shop. Ansloan says, with the movies “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” people are looking for Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and fighter pilot costumes.

“A lot of Marilyn because of the movie,” Ansloan noted. “Top Gun I’m sure is always popular and I’m sure it’ll be extra popular.”

Prices on rentals vary depending on the costume and, if you don’t want to rent it, you can also buy it. If you want to learn more, visit Off Broadway’s website.