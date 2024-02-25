The Lobos were up against the Princeton offense and a match-up zone. We’re talking about Air Force, and the Lobos struggled for the entire first half.

The Lobos were up two, but Air Force scored a big 3-pointer for the game winner.

Air Force stuns the Lobos, 78-77.

Watch the video above for game highlights from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.