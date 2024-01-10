Albuquerque business offers salt cave services for self care, wellness

In the season of the sniffles, we may feel a little salty but the folks at one northeast Albuquerque business say salt may be the solution.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the season of the sniffles, we may feel a little salty but the folks at one northeast Albuquerque business say salt may be the solution.

6,000 pounds of salt fill a fully immersive cave from floor to ceiling. You take a step in, sit back and breathe in the salty air.

“You spend 45 minutes in here with us relaxing and breathing in the salt particles and, in turn, that is getting into the respiratory system and essentially doing a cleanse for the respiratory system,” said April Eschenbrenner, the owner of Salt Cave Albuquerque.

A halo generator funnels the salt through. That generator grinds the salt into small particles.

Halo therapy has been around for years. However, this holistic approach to wellness has gained popularity recently because of its respiratory health benefits.

“Common colds, allergies, bronchitis, asthma. It helps relieve symptoms of anxiety, RSV, COVID,” Eschenbrenner said.

Since opening, Eschenbrenner tells KOB 4 she has seen a positive response from the community.

“Just the pure excitement that I see when people are walking in and amazement. When you walk in, you do feel like you’re somewhere completely different,” she said.

You can find the Salt Cave on the corner of Wyoming and Paseo del Norte.