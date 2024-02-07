Albuquerque Rail Yards to host film production training center

Part of the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards is going to transform into a world-class training center for the next generation of filmmakers.

KOB 4 got a behind-the-scenes look at a new training center.

CNM’s film program will be on the east side of the building and the New Mexico Media Arts Collective will be on the other side.

Officials say this project has been in the works for 40 years. They say it’s one way of revitalizing that area of downtown.

“This is going to be the first time that this facility is going to be used more or less every day. Not holidays or whatnot but year-round, every day, and hundreds of students are going to come here. And that activity is going to lift up the area around us, including this edge of downtown,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The state allocated $40 million for the project. It’s expected to be done in 2025.

Classes and training will open in early 2026.