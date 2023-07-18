Amazon keeping track of returns | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you buy things from Amazon, you’ve likely returned things to Amazon. It’s easy to do and, if you’re a Prime member, it’s free – mostly.

Free returns reportedly cost Amazon billions of dollars each year. Returning items requires you to click the order and choose the item you want to return. Amazon will ask you for a reason, none of which is “I changed my mind.”

Then, print out a shipping label and box it up or save a QR code. Take the item to a UPS, Staples, or Kohl’s store, and show them the code. The item shouldn’t even be in a box.

It’s trickier if you buy something from a third-party seller who shipped the item. Those retailers have their own return policy. You may be able to get a refund within 30 days, but you may have to pay for return shipping.

A $10 item may cost you $6 to return, for example.

You can’t return some things. According to Amazon’s policy, items missing a UPC Code, software programs, some jewelry and health items, and also live insects.

Yes, Amazon sells live worms, crickets, ladybugs, and cockroaches. You have to keep those.

The National Retail Federation says last year, retailers lost $816 billion in sales because of returns. On average, retailers expect consumers will return about 18% of merchandise for one reason or another.

Keep this in mind, Amazon keeps track of your returns. If you return 5-10 items a month or more than 10% of what you order, for no good reason, Amazon may warn you. If you continue returning items after that, Amazon may suspend or ban your account.

Amazon recently started charging customers $1 for some returns through UPS stores. Some retail experts soon believe some retailers will be forced to do away with free return policies.

See more of the “What the Tech?” stories by clicking here.