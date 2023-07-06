Amazon Prime Day competitors | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Next Tuesday and Wednesday is Amazon Prime Day when the retailer promises Black Friday prices in July.

While there’s competition from other online retailers, you may have to pay a fee to take advantage of it.

Walmart announced its Prime Day competition called Walmart+ Week on Instagram. It runs July 6-13.

Walmart + members get early access to the sale starting on July 6. Sales prices will be available to everyone beginning July 11.

Walmart+ memberships cost $13/month or $98/year.

Target is competing with “Circle Week” which runs from July 9-15.

Customers must sign up as Circle members for discounts on grocery items, clothing and some electronics. Unlike Walmart and Amazon’s membership programs, it doesn’t cost anything to join Target Circle.

Do any of the retailers match Amazon’s Prime Day prices?

We looked at all of the price-match policies and found Walmart does not match any of its competitor’s prices either online or in stores.

Target’s policy is it will match Amazon’s price with a few, certain stipulations.

The item must be exactly the same. Even the color and cannot be from a third-party seller and can not be part of a lightning sale.

You’ll need to present the Amazon listing in a Target store or chat online with customer service where they can look up the item. Even then, a Target sales representative or manager makes the final decision on whether they’ll match the price.

Best Buy doesn’t match Prime Day discounts available only to Prime members.

Of course, to take advantage of Prime Day you must be an Amazon Prime member which costs $139 a year.

If you’re not a Prime member you’ll likely find better prices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

See more of the “What the Tech?” stories by clicking here.