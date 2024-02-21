Animal protection officers rescue 10 puppies from under trailer

By KOB

10 puppies and their mom were rescued in McKinley County last week by animal protection officers.

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. – 10 puppies and their mom were rescued in McKinley County last week by animal protection officers. 

The rescuers spent hours trying to pull them out from under a trailer.

Officials say they’re seeing a lot of situations like this with abandoned dogs and newborn pups. They are encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets.