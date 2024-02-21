Animal protection officers rescue 10 puppies from under trailer

10 puppies and their mom were rescued in McKinley County last week by animal protection officers.

The rescuers spent hours trying to pull them out from under a trailer.

Officials say they’re seeing a lot of situations like this with abandoned dogs and newborn pups. They are encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets.