Animal protection officers rescue 10 puppies from under trailer
10 puppies and their mom were rescued in McKinley County last week by animal protection officers.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. – 10 puppies and their mom were rescued in McKinley County last week by animal protection officers.
The rescuers spent hours trying to pull them out from under a trailer.
Officials say they’re seeing a lot of situations like this with abandoned dogs and newborn pups. They are encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets.